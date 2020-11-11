NYPD

Off-Duty Cop Shoots Alleged Carjacker in Brooklyn: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer opened fire at a man who allegedly tried to carjack him on Wednesday.

Authorities say the incident took place on East 88th Street and Foster Avenue in Canarsie after 2 a.m. The officer was returning to his car when a man approached him at gunpoint and tried to take his vehicle.

The NYPD says the off-duty cop shot the armed man in the torso. The man, who has not been identified, reportedly had two firearms and a knife on his person. He was transported to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

The officer was not injured.

No other information was immediately available.

