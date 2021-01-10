NYPD to Help Capitol Police Investigate Whether Any Officers Attended Capitol Riot

The New York City Police Department is assisting the Capitol Police in their request to see if any NYPD officers participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, a senior law enforcement official tells NBC News.

The official says there is no specific information at this time that any officers within the department participated in the events inside the Capitol.

However, the official says the NYPD will take all investigative measures to see if any reports can be confirmed.

— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 10, 2021

The NYPD's cooperation with the ongoing investigation into Wednesday's storming of the Capitol comes as law enforcement agencies across the country identify and search for suspected participants that have since left Washington D.C. and returned to their homes.

Wednesday's rally led by President Trump and subsequent riot attracted people from all over the country. Already, arrests of alleged rioters have occurred in Arizona and Florida. NBC News reports at least 16 individuals have so far been arrested and charges with federal crimes for their involvement.

The NYPD is not the only agency investigating the potential involvement of its own members. The Seattle Police Department late Friday confirmed two of its officers had been placed on leave after reports they were in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the FDNY said its shared information with the FBI on active and retired members accused of participating in the attack on the Capitol. A spokesperson confirmed that a number of its members had reportedly been in attendance.

"The Department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI," Frank Dwyer, a spokesperson for the FDNY, said.