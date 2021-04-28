New York City

NYPD Search for Suspect in Anti-Gay Attack in Midtown CVS

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City police are investigating a possible anti-gay hate crime after a man was attacked inside a CVS over the weekend.

Police say a suspect punched the 24-year-old victim in the back of his head and neck while saying remarks about the man's perceived sexual orientation. The incident occurred just as the victim was entering the store at 5 Pennsylvania Plaza on Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The unidentified attacker then fled on foot at 34th Street towards 9th Avenue, according to police.

Local

New Jersey 8 hours ago

NJ Vice Principal Throws Beer at People Filming Wife's Transphobic Rant

New York City 8 hours ago

NY Man Describes Alleged Threats Against Lawmakers as Stoned and Drunken ‘Blather'

The victim didn't suffer serious physical injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. Police say the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Surveillance video at the store was able to capture images of the suspect on camera but no one has been arrested.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York Cityanti-gay bias
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us