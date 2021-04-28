NYPD Search for Suspect in Anti-Gay Attack in Midtown CVS

New York City police are investigating a possible anti-gay hate crime after a man was attacked inside a CVS over the weekend.

Police say a suspect punched the 24-year-old victim in the back of his head and neck while saying remarks about the man's perceived sexual orientation. The incident occurred just as the victim was entering the store at 5 Pennsylvania Plaza on Saturday.

The unidentified attacker then fled on foot at 34th Street towards 9th Avenue, according to police.

The victim didn't suffer serious physical injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. Police say the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Surveillance video at the store was able to capture images of the suspect on camera but no one has been arrested.