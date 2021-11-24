NYPD Officer Suffers Broken Ankle After Being Struck By Suspect in Stolen Car: Police

An NYPD officer is recovering after getting struck by a suspect in a stolen vehicle in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, near the corner of East 83rd Street and Foster Avenue in Canarsie, according to police. An officer patrolling the area spotted a stolen car inside a driveway, and when they started to approach the driver inside, the individual rolled up the window and tried to speed away.

As the driver took off, they struck the officer with the car, and eventually slammed into a fence, police said.

The officer suffered a broken ankle and an upper leg injury, and is in stable condition.

The suspect was able to get away, and a police search is underway. An investigation is ongoing.