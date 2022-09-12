NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops

Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt.
The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
The suspect's demands for money were met with force when police said his would-be victims, both 29 years old, got into a physical fight with the unidentified man. Police said they were able to restrain the assailant and grab his gun.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the 33-year-old unresponsive, the NYPD said. The preliminary investigation suggests the man lost consciousness during the scuffle.
Police said the gun used in the attempted robbery was recovered and no arrests were made.
The two 29-year-old victims were treated for minor injuries at Staten Island University South Hospital.