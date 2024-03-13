NYC Subway

Man wanted in subway fire attack in Manhattan

By NBC New York Staff

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly threw a can of fire at a group of people on a subway platform in Manhattan last month, authorities said Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the 7:40 p.m. attack at West 28th Street in Chelsea on Feb. 5.

The NYPD released dramatic footage showing the man with two cans aflame appearing to yell at people from one side of the turnstile. It wasn't clear what provoked the attack.

The man ran from the scene after throwing the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

