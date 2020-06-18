Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYC Police Search for Suspect Seen Hitting Victim With Skateboard in Viral Video

Police in New York City are searching for a man seen knocking someone to the ground with a skateboard in a viral video.

The footage shows the suspect standing next to the victim, appearing to be in a conversation. When the victim stopped talking and looked down at their phone, the suspect grabbed his board and hit it across the victim's face. The victim immediately fell down to the ground, not moving, while people behind the camera watched and laughed.

The video first surfaced on social media earlier this week but it wasn't immediately clear when the incident occurred. The NYPD only said the assault took place within the 28th Precinct in Harlem and that an investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear who the victim is police are asking for anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance to provide information in connection to an assault...

Posted by NYPD Crimestoppers on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
