NYC Mom Found Dead on Floor in Possible Stray Bullet Case: Police

A 43-year-old Queens woman was found shot to death on the floor of her home early Wednesday, possibly the result of a stray bullet that came through her front window, according to authorities and emergency radio correspondence.

A family member called 911 after finding Bertha Arriaga unresponsive in their Jackson Heights apartment shortly before 1 a.m., officials said. She had been shot in the head, and there was an apparent bullet hole in the front window.

Arriaga was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.