NYC is the most LGBTQ-friendly city in the world, according to LGBTQ travelers

Time Out's LGBTQ+-identifying editors rank cities from across the world in a newly published list

By Phiroze Parasnis

This pride month, Time Out's LGBTQ+-identifying editors have crowned New York City the most friendly city for LGBTQ+ individuals in their new rankings.

Special mention was given to the piano bar circuit of Duplex, Marie’s Crisis and the Monster in the West Village, as well as Hell’s Kitchen bars like Rise and Industry, and Brooklyn hot spots Good Room, Elsewhere and 3 Dollar Bill.

The cities were listed based on their vibrant queer community, as well as the support and protections available for LGBTQ+-identifying individuals.

While not exhaustive, the list includes cities from Puerto Vallarta in Mexico to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Interestingly, the only other city in the U.S. to make the list is San Francisco.

The list of the top 10 most queer friendly cities can be found below:

  • #1 New York City, USA
  • #2 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  • #3 London, England
  • #4 Melbourne, Australia
  • #5 Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • #6 Glasgow, Scotland
  • #7 Vienna Austria
  • #8 Johannesburg, South Africa
  • #9 Bristol, England
  • #10 Auckland, New Zealand
