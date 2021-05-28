NYC Father Allegedly Drugged, Raped 3 of Daughter's Friends: Police Source

New York City police are searching for a father who allegedly drugged and raped three of his daughter's friends when they stayed for sleepovers, according to a senior police official with knowledge of the investigation.

Dwayne Gordon of Queens was last seen on May 21, the law enforcement source told NBC New York. The 41-year-old father is accused of committing the heinous acts at his Springfield Gardens between October 2020 and May of this year.

The victims were all 13-year-old girls, according to the NYPD. No other information was released except photos of Gordon.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).