NYC Father Allegedly Drugged, Raped 3 of Daughter's Friends: Police Source

New York City police are searching for a father who allegedly drugged and raped three of his daughter's friends when they stayed for sleepovers, according to a senior police official with knowledge of the investigation.
Dwayne Gordon of Queens was last seen on May 21, the law enforcement source told NBC New York. The 41-year-old father is accused of committing the heinous acts at his Springfield Gardens between October 2020 and May of this year.
The victims were all 13-year-old girls, according to the NYPD. No other information was released except photos of Gordon.
Local
Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Copyright NBC New York