NYC Expands Free 3-K for Children in All Districts: Here's How to Apply

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter announced that the City will be putting education money from the COVID-19 stimulus fund to bring free 3-K to all New York City districts by September -- allowing for about 16,500 more children across all 32 NYC districts to start school.

De Blasio and other City officials said that the expansion of 3-K will help bridge the education gap, bring equality into education and substantially help working families.

"If you get early childhood education right, everything else works," the mayor said, adding: "What I felt from the beginning is that the investments in early childhood education have a profound impact on families...but they are also where we get the biggest impact for the dollars we spend on education."

Meanwhile, Porter called the expansion of 3-K it a "big deal" adding that the news "couldn't come at a better time as New York City turns the corner on this virus."

In the city, parents and guardians can apply to 3-K in the calendar year that a child turns 3 years old. If you have a child born in 2018, you can apply now for 3-K programs that begin in fall 2021.

Starting this fall, the City will expand to offer 3-K to as many families as possible in the remaining sixteen school districts.

In school districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, 19, 23, 27, 31, and 32, there is a 3-K seat for every three-year-old.

In school districts 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30, the City will offer 3-K seats to as many as possible.

Families across the city can still apply to programs in any district, but a child has priority to attend 3-K for All programs in the district where they live. Families can find out their school district by calling 311 or visiting schools.nyc.gov/Find-a-School).

Additionally, each district will continue to offer Extended Day/Year 3-K programs to families who qualify based on income and needs.

The 3-K application deadline has been pushed to May 28, 2021. To apply, visit MySchools to create a MySchools account. This link will also provide information to let adults explore 3-K program options for the child in their care, build an application, and apply online.

