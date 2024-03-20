NY man wants his 750-pound alligator back after authorities seized it from his home

The owner of an 34-year-old alligator seized by conservation officers near Buffalo, New York, is fighting for its return.

Tony Cavallaro says the reptile he named Albert is a gentle giant he treated like family and who lived in a custom addition in his house. Cavallaro had installed an in-ground swimming pool for Albert.

Officers on March 13 sedated and seized the more than 11-foot, 750-pound alligator from a home in Hamburg, south of Buffalo.

State environmental officials say Cavallaro’s license to keep Albert had expired in 2021. They also said he'd let children and others pet it and even get in the water with it, which is illegal.

Cavallaro says he's received an outpouring of support for the alligator's return.

The alligator has “blindness in both eyes” and spinal complications, among other health issues. The reptile was sent to a licensed caretaker until a place is found where it can receive permanent care, according to a release from the agency.

State environmental officials haven't decided whether to bring charges.