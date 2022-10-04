NY City Council Mistakenly Includes Menorah in Yom Kippur Post on Social Media

The holiest day of the Jewish calendar is underway, as Yom Kippur started at sundown on Tuesday.

It is the day when members of the Jewish faith fast for 24 hours while seeking atonement and repentance.

But the New York City Council may need to seek some atonement for itself after its social media gaffe earlier in the day.

The council tweeted out a graphic that read "Happy Yom Kippur" — along with a picture of a menorah.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That's wrong on multiple fronts, and the council was called out for its hiccup. First, the menorah is used at Hanukkah, not Yom Kippur. Secondly, Yom Kippur is not a celebration, it is a holy day.

The council deleted the tweet and issued an apology before sending out a more appropriate message later in the evening.