NJ Woman Arrested in Case of Dead Newborn in Clothes Hamper

A 19-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly dumping her full-term newborn in a clothes hamper after giving birth, prosecutors said Tuesday. The child was later found dead.

Kimberly Aponte, of Hackensack, is accused of aggravated manslaughter in the Aug. 21 overnight death of her child. Prosecutors say she had hidden her pregnancy from her family and managed the delivery alone, wrapping the child in a towel and putting the baby in a clothes hamper after birth.

It wasn't immediately clear if the child had still been breathing at the time. Prosecutors arrested Aponte on Monday, three days after cops responded to a 911 call from her father about the dead child.

She was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending her arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if Aponte had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against her.