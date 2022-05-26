NJ Woman Accused of Hate-Fueled Nail Salon Attack on 13- and 15-Year-Old Boys

A 59-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested on bias intimidation and child endangerment charges in a nail salon attack on two teenage boys who were wearing hijabs, the Passaic County prosecutor's office announced Thursday.

Nancy Jones is also accused of simple assault, harassment and petty disorderly person offenses in the April 30 attack on the 13- and 15-year-old boys in the Clifton salon near Lakeview Avenue and East Ninth Street.

Cops responded to the area that day after getting a report of an assault. According to prosecutors, the 13- and 15-year-old boys they met when they got there told them Jones approached them in the salon, harassed them and told them to go back to their country. She allegedly hit the 13-year-old in the head during the altercation.

A warrant was issued for Jones' arrest once she was identified as the suspect. She surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Jones is expected to be arraigned Thursday and will be released on conditions, prosecutors said. The charges have been referred to a grand jury. Information on a possible attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information on the case to call their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.