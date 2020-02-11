New Jersey

NJ Transit Train Plows Into Truck at Same Crossing Where Fatal Crash Occurred Weeks Ago

The crossing where the crash took place is the same location where two women died after their car was also impacted by a train weeks ago. However, in this incident, no one was hurt

By Brian Thompson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A Newark-bound NJ Transit train crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in a crossing that has long been deemed dangerous by some and leaving debris scattered over 30 yards
  • The incident took place in Middlesex just after 6:30 a.m. and impacted the Raritan Valley train line
  • The crash is the second in just five weeks at the Cedar Avenue crossing. In early January, a crash between an NJ Transit train and a car killed the two women inside the vehicle

A Newark-bound NJ Transit train crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in a crossing that has long been deemed dangerous by some.

The incident took place in Middlesex just after 6:30 a.m. and impacted the Raritan Valley train line. Though the collision left a trail of debris, the truck driver and the 340 passengers on board the train were uninjured.

Trains were delayed for more than an hour during the morning commute as crews worked to clear the scene. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Long Island 2 hours ago

Michael Lohan, Father of Actress Lindsay Lohan, Arrested in Domestic Incident: Police

Crime and Courts 9 mins ago

‘Unspeakable Abuse’: Informant Who Helped Arrest Ex-NYPD Boss Faces Sex Trafficking Charges

The truck, which was carrying a non toxic powder used in food and pharmaceutical processing to a plant just yards away, was in a sort of "no man's land" in between a pair of NJ Transit tracks and about 30 yards away a pair of brake railroad tracks. However, the driver misjudged where the tail of his truck was and that is where the NJ Transit train hit.

The crash is the second in just five weeks at the Cedar Avenue crossing.

In early January, a crash between an NJ Transit train and a car killed the two women inside the vehicle. In that incident, the driver apparently became confused about where she was between the tracks before the vehicle was impacted by a train.

Getting stuck between tracks at the location is not that uncommon, according to nearby workers.

"I think maybe the traffic needs to pay better attention with what’s going on with the trains," Sean Cody, of B&L Towing, said. "The trains are coming and they take a mile or so to stop. I think everyone just needs to be aware and extremely careful when it comes to a railroad crossing."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNJ TransitMiddlesexcommutetrain
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us