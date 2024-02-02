NJ Transit

Lost dog boards NJ Transit, rides to Hoboken

Do you recognize this mug?

By NBC New York Staff

nj transit dog rescue
NJ Transit

NJ Transit is asking for help finding the owner of a dog that boarded one of its trains a day ago.

The adorable white pooch apparently followed someone, not his owner, onto a train at Mountain Station at the height of Thursday's morning commute. It rode to Hoboken Terminal.

NJ Transit officers checked around with colleagues near the Mountain Station but couldn't find the owner. The dog has no microchip, either.

The dog was taken to the Jersey City Humane Society.

Anyone with information on the owner is asked to call 1-800-242-0236 or 973-378-6565.

This pooch is hardly NJ Transit's first foray into animal stories. A rogue bull wreaked havoc as it raced along the tracks in Newark last month. The bovine never boarded a train, but it did cause delays. Here's the latest on Ricardo.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NJ Transitanimal storiesweird news
