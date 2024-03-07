Stuck-open bridge suspends NJ Transit service in, out of New York Penn Station

NJ Transit had to completely shut down service to and from New York's Penn Station because of a stuck-open Amtrak bridge late Thursday morning.

Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken before noon.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in the city. Find more alternate service information here.

It wasn't clear how long it might take to fix the bridge. The suspension comes amid a week of public hearings throughout New Jersey on NJ Transit's proposed 15% fare hike, which would mark its first increase in nearly a decade.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Amtrak described the issue as a maintenance one. It warned of heavy delays between New York and Newark.