NJ Transit Bus, SUV Collide in Debris-Spewing Route 22 Accident

A New Jersey Transit bus was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle on Route 22 Thursday, Chopper 4 video shows.

Few details on the crash, which happened on the highway near Mountain Avenue in Watchung around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, were immediately available.

Chopper 4 showed a sprawling emergency response at the scene. The SUV appeared to be heavily damaged. Traffic was being diverted.

There was no immediate word on injuries. A message was left with NJ Transit.

The investigation is ongoing.