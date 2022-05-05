NJ Transit Bus, SUV Collide in Debris-Spewing Route 22 Accident

A New Jersey Transit bus was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle on Route 22 Thursday, Chopper 4 video shows.
Few details on the crash, which happened on the highway near Mountain Avenue in Watchung around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, were immediately available.
Chopper 4 showed a sprawling emergency response at the scene. The SUV appeared to be heavily damaged. Traffic was being diverted.
There was no immediate word on injuries. A message was left with NJ Transit.
The investigation is ongoing.
