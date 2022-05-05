NJ Transit

NJ Transit Bus, SUV Collide in Debris-Spewing Route 22 Accident

It happened on Route 22 in Watchung, by Mountain Avenue, Thursday morning

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey Transit bus was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle on Route 22 Thursday, Chopper 4 video shows.

Few details on the crash, which happened on the highway near Mountain Avenue in Watchung around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, were immediately available.

Chopper 4 showed a sprawling emergency response at the scene. The SUV appeared to be heavily damaged. Traffic was being diverted.

There was no immediate word on injuries. A message was left with NJ Transit.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NJ TransitNew JerseySomerset Countyroute 22watchung
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us