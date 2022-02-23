New Jersey

NJ School Bus Slams Into Boulder, Then Historic Building and Flips in Wild Crash

17 children were on board at the time of Wednesday's accident but no serious injuries were reported

NBC Universal, Inc.

A school bus carrying more than a dozen kids was involved in a wild crash on Wednesday, veering off the side of the road and into a boulder, then smashing into a historic building and flipping over onto its side, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the early-morning crash on Haytown Road near Evergreen Court in Clinton Township, but two of the 17 kids aboard were taken to a medical center for evaluation.

The driver, a 55-year-old from Glen Gardner, was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the accident, which happened while the bus was on its regular morning school route, remains under investigation.

Police say motor vehicle charges may be forthcoming.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us