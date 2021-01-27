New Jersey

NJ Police Bust Cop Accused of Stealing Prescription Drugs From Locked Drop Box

A New Jersey police officer accused of stealing prescription drugs from a locked drop box has been arrested.

Bergen County prosecutors on Tuesday announced the arrest of Oradell Police Officer Jeffrey Peters. The 41-year-old officer from Hawthrone was charged with theft and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to authorities.

The prosecutor's office said it received a tip on Jan. 19 that Peters was unlawfully entering a locked drop box in the police department's lobby that's meant for residents to drop off unused prescription medication.

Investigators found that Peters, who isn't authorized by the police department to access the box, has been accessing the box's content on several occasions.

Peters was arrested Monday and has since been suspended, the prosecutor's office said. He's expected to appear in court next month.

