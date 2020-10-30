NJ Cop Charged With Harassing 18-Year-Old Woman He Arrested With Sexual Texts, Calls

A police officer in New Jersey has been suspended without pay and charged with harassing an 18-year-old woman he had just arrested, according to prosecutors.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday said that Neptune City police officer Damien Broschart, a 5-year veteran, pulled over the young woman earlier in October and arrested her on drug charges and other moving violations. After the teen was processed and released, the 29-year-old officer escorted her to her car and that's when Broschart deactivated his body camera and mobile video recorder, prosecutors said.

Broschart then asked the victim for her telephone number and hours later, while working, sent her text messages saying that "he thought she was 'cute' and he would like to 'pay [her] back' for everything." The messages got more sexually explicit, according to prosecutors, with the officer attempting to meet with the victim at her home after his shift.

The victim refused and block Broschart's phone number, but that didn't stop him from calling her three times from the Neptune City Police Department. He also left a message, asking her to call him back, prosecutors said, but she did not answer or return his calls. The alleged harassment came to light after the victim came forward.

Broschart is charged with fourth-degree Cyber Harassment and third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Oneself, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.