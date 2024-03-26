NYC legislators, COVID families rally in Albany for ‘baby bonds' to assist nearly 18K children

What to Know NY State Sen. Jamaal Bailey and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz are pushing proposed legislation in support of government-funded baby bonds for children who lost a caregiver to COVID.

Nearly 18,000 New York children have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, based on the Global Reference Group on Children Affected by COVID-19.

If the baby bonds are approved, New York would be the second state in the U.S. to create special funding for COVID orphans.

New York legislators and families are speaking at the state's capital on Tuesday, in support of "baby bonds" for those children who lost a parent or caregiver during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking four years since it ravaged the country.

State Senator Jamaal Bailey (D-NY) and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-NY) introduced a bill in May 2023 called the New York Covid-19 Children's Fund, a program that would establish savings accounts for those grieving children.

The proposed legislation, currently sitting in committee in both houses of the state legislature, would set trust funds starting with $1,000 deposits for New York children who lost a guardian to COVID. The account would gain an additional $1,000 per year until the child turns 18.

Bailey represents New York's 36th district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester. He says the grief these children face is everlasting, but if the bill passes, the assistance given will also act as a commitment from the state toward their well-being.

"Though nothing can fill the void left by a parent, grandparent, or caregiver during the pivotal moments of a child’s life, this legislation is a way to show our young people that despite their unimaginable loss, we stand by them, we believe in them, and we're committed to investing in their future," Bailey told NBC New York.

Once age 18, those eligible can access these publicly-funded savings accounts to afford qualified life expenses, such as college or starting a small business.

In New York State alone, nearly 18,000 children have lost a primary or secondary caregiver to COVID, and in the tri-state area, the estimate is over 28,000 impacted, according to data by the Global Reference Group on Children Affected by COVID-19.

Queens Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz represents one of the most diverse areas in the nation. She believes this potential financial investment would provide a safety net for an eligible child and plans to continue to push for the cause whether or not the bill passes this or next week given the upcoming state budget.

"When you're looking at what investments to make in the state budget, I think you really have to look at what are the principles. What are our core beliefs as a state and as legislators? I can't find a more noble reason to be in Albany than to support children who lost a parent or caregiver during this pandemic," Asm. Cruz told News 4 before the rally.

Based on data from the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 216,000 children lost a co-residing caregiver to COVID-19 in the United States, while 77,000 lost a parent and 17,000 lost the only caregiver in the household.

Black and Latino children were more than twice as likely to lose a caregiver over white children. Based on the NIH data, 70% of caregivers lost were those children of color under 14 years old.

Veronica Fletcher, 49, is a Brooklyn widow whose husband, Joseph Trevor Fletcher, died from COVID-19 on the evening of April 11, 2020. Joseph Fletcher, an immigrant from Grenada, worked for the Metropolitan Transit Authority for over 17 years and left behind three children, Joshua, Zachary, and Madison.

In February, State Senator Steve Rhoads (R-NY) and Assemblyman Michael Durso (R-NY) announced a separate COVID-related bill named after the late Brooklyn father, the "Joseph Fletcher Act." This proposed legislation would amend the workers' compensation law for essential workers relating to certain claims for benefits based on death due to COVID-19.

"As we memorialize and heal, let us also take action and care for who remains, by supporting and passing 'Baby Bonds,' along with scholarships, a New York State memorial and the 'Joseph Trevor Act' for Workmans' Compensation for our heroic fallen essential workers," said Fletcher to News 4.

The day of advocacy is led by the community group COVID Survivors for Change, founded by Queens resident Christopher Kocher, who noted a full schedule of over a dozen meetings with legislators, including with the chair of Government Operations.

Other organizations like Elmhurst Hospital and the New York Immigration Coalition have supported the New York baby bonds for COVID orphans.

Kocher foresees some obstacles to the bill's passage, including an "out of sight, out of mind" mentality now toward the pandemic and securing the necessary budget to implement plans. According to Kocher, the anticipated funding amount, which ranges from $50 million to $150 million, depends on the actual number of eligible families.

If the baby bonds are approved, New York would come second in the U.S. to California, which allocated $100 million in the state budget for the Hope, Opportunity, Perseverance, and Empowerment for Children Trust Account Fund.

