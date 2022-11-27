New Look at NYC Carjacking Shows Gunman Fire Off Rounds, Hitting Man in Buttocks

Detectives in Brooklyn are still on the lookout for the person responsible for shooting a man before taking off with the victim's car earlier this month.

Police said the gunman in the Nov. 7 shooting is still in the wind, wanted for targeting a 29-year-old man in East New York. The NYPD released new video of the incident in hopes of gaining new attention and hopefully finding a new lead in the case.

That video shows the suspect approach the victim after he steps out of his car around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon, according to police. The unidentified perp stalks up to the driver and fires multiple rounds, striking the victim in the buttocks.

Authorities said the suspect then stole the victim's car, which was found abandoned the next day.

The victim, meanwhile, had been picked up by EMS and taken to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment.