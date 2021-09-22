tropical storm ida

New Jersey to Hold Tropical Storm Ida Recovery Resource Virtual Town Hall Friday

Those interested in attending the virtual meeting, must register online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New Jersey will hold a virtual town hall Friday morning to share resources and information for residents impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

Representatives from FEMA will be on hand to answer questions, along with Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey State Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan, and Dan Kelly, from the Governor's Office of Recovery.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Additionally, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride, and Department of Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman will also participate in the town hall.

"We'll be taking questions and helping those who aren't sure of where to turn to navigate the programs available to them during what is certainly a challenging time," Murphy said.

Those interested must register. Click here to do so.

News

gabby petito 4 hours ago

Petito Family Lawyer Threatens Action Against Laundrie Lawyer Over Pics

gabby petito 7 hours ago

Gabby Petito a Homicide Victim But Key Autopsy Detail Unclear; Dive Teams Help in Fiance Search

Once registered, you should get the meeting log-in information emailed to you.

Both New Jersey and New York, especially the city, were slammed by Ida's monstrous flash floods and record-breaking rainfall days after the storm made landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana. More than 40 people in the two states died of storm-related causes, the vast majority (30) of them in New Jersey. The passing of the storm also left millions of dollars in damage throughout the Garden State.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

tropical storm idaNew Jerseygov. phil murphyvirtual town hall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us