New Jersey to Hold Tropical Storm Ida Recovery Resource Virtual Town Hall Friday

New Jersey will hold a virtual town hall Friday morning to share resources and information for residents impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.
Representatives from FEMA will be on hand to answer questions, along with Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey State Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan, and Dan Kelly, from the Governor's Office of Recovery.
Additionally, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride, and Department of Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman will also participate in the town hall.
"We'll be taking questions and helping those who aren't sure of where to turn to navigate the programs available to them during what is certainly a challenging time," Murphy said.
Those interested must register. Click here to do so.
Once registered, you should get the meeting log-in information emailed to you.
Both New Jersey and New York, especially the city, were slammed by Ida's monstrous flash floods and record-breaking rainfall days after the storm made landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana. More than 40 people in the two states died of storm-related causes, the vast majority (30) of them in New Jersey. The passing of the storm also left millions of dollars in damage throughout the Garden State.