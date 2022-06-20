Neighbor Helps People Escape NYC Salon Fire Fueled by Gasoline

A quiet afternoon in the Lower East Side turned to chaos Sunday after an apparent arsonist struck a salon by igniting gasoline, fire and police officials say.

Witnesses say a neighbor was trying to pull open the front door of Sasa Beauty Salon on Eldridge Street as smoke poured out of the building.

"When we first got the door open, when we pulled the door open, a gentleman came running right out, he was physically covered in soot, burned," Phil Casaceli said.

A restaurant worker from a few doors down, Casaceli ran straight into the mayhem to try and see if anyone needed help. Video taken amid the chaos shows the man with a fire extinguisher he used to spray inside the business.

After the first man came running out of the salon, Casaceli said a woman with scorched clothes also burst out from the shop.

Police say the woman, 60, had to be treated for burns to her face and body, as well as the 46-year-old man who escaped.

FDNY fire marshals were still investigating the cause of the fire and who was behind the alleged attack.

Much of the block remained taped off late Sunday as investigators brought in a K-9 to help locate relevant evidence. At one point, crews focused in on a burnt jacket at the crime scene.