NASA's Tuesday Rocket Launch Will Be Visible From NYC

A NASA rocket launching into orbit this Tuesday should be visible to New York City and the surrounding suburbs -- and you won't have to get up too early to catch it.

The space agency's Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Weather permitting, NASA says the launch can be seen from across the mid-Atlantic region and much of the East Coast.

Grab that cup of coffee ☕



A #Minotaur rocket carrying a @NatReconOfc payload is scheduled to launch June 15 at 7 a.m. For those along the East Coast, if the weather is right, you may see the rocket and its contrail in the sky: https://t.co/BhcWhOAmgH pic.twitter.com/xLEIe9hGem — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 8, 2021

Tri-state residents should expect to see the rocket between 30 and 60 seconds following takeoff, NASA says.

"Get up early June 15, grab a cup of coffee and watch the rise of Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket as it’s launched into space from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia," NASA's website says.

The mission, deubbed NROL-111, will be carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office.

A livestream will also carry the launch starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.