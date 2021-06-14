NASA

NASA's Tuesday Rocket Launch Will Be Visible From NYC

NASA's morning rocket launch out of Virginia will be visible across much of the East Coast.
NASA

A NASA rocket launching into orbit this Tuesday should be visible to New York City and the surrounding suburbs -- and you won't have to get up too early to catch it.

The space agency's Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Weather permitting, NASA says the launch can be seen from across the mid-Atlantic region and much of the East Coast.

Tri-state residents should expect to see the rocket between 30 and 60 seconds following takeoff, NASA says.

"Get up early June 15, grab a cup of coffee and watch the rise of Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket as it’s launched into space from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia," NASA's website says.

The mission, deubbed NROL-111, will be carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office.

A livestream will also carry the launch starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

