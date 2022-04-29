Multiple Students Hurt in Knife Fight at High School in Rockland County, Officials Say

Authorities are responding to a high school in Rockland County where school district officials say three students were reportedly stabbed in the parking lot.

The incident appeared to start as an argument not long after Spring Valley High School dismissed students for the day, a spokesperson for the East Ramapo Central School District said. The high school lets out right before 2 p.m.

At least three students were "injured with lacerations from a knife," after the argument turned violent, the spokesperson said. All three were taken to nearby hospitals; one of the students had serious wounds.

School resource officers and security separated the students and took a student into custody, the spokesperson added.

No other details were immediately available.