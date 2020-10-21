Multiple Injured in NY School Bus Accident, Including Kids

Multiple people, including children, were injured in a school bus accident in New Windsor Wednesday morning.
The accident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the Orange County community about 50 miles northwest of Manhattan. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, though a member of the state Assembly said the accident involved "young students."
Video from the scene showed a severely damaged bus, with heavy police and fire response and multiple ambulances.
This week is National School Bus Safety Week, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation.
News
This is a developing story.
Copyright NBC New York