Multiple Injured in NY School Bus Accident, Including Kids

Multiple people, including children, were injured in a school bus accident in New Windsor Wednesday morning.

The accident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the Orange County community about 50 miles northwest of Manhattan. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, though a member of the state Assembly said the accident involved "young students."

Please say a prayer for the young students involved in a serious bus accident in New Windsor. Our first responders are doing heroes work this morning. God lift up all impacted. — Colin Schmitt (@colinschmitt) October 21, 2020

Video from the scene showed a severely damaged bus, with heavy police and fire response and multiple ambulances.

This week is National School Bus Safety Week, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation.

This is a developing story.