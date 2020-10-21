school bus accident

Multiple Injured in NY School Bus Accident, Including Kids

School bus crash
News 4 New York

Multiple people, including children, were injured in a school bus accident in New Windsor Wednesday morning.

The accident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the Orange County community about 50 miles northwest of Manhattan. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, though a member of the state Assembly said the accident involved "young students."

Video from the scene showed a severely damaged bus, with heavy police and fire response and multiple ambulances.

This week is National School Bus Safety Week, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation.

This is a developing story.

