Multiple DOE Employees Suspended Over Alleged Fake Vaccine Cards

A number of NYC Department of Education employees have been placed on leave as of Monday for allegedly submitting fake vaccination cards - but the teachers union is threatening to sue to get its members back on the payroll.

The DOE confirmed the suspensions Friday, saying that fewer than 100 employees had been put on unpaid leave.

“Fraudulent vaccination cards are not only illegal, they also undermine the best line of protection our schools have against COVID-19 – universal adult vaccination," a department spokesman said.

But the United Federation of Teachers sent a letter to the DOE on Thursday, saying it was "wholly improper" to "unilaterally remove" people from the payroll without actually proving their documents were fraudulent.

The union is demanding the affected employees be kept on the payroll and receive hearings, and is threatening legal action otherwise.

Law enforcement agencies and the DOE's special commissioner of investigation are looking into the alleged fake vax cards.