Mother Stabs 8-Year-Old Son Inside NY Home: Police

A mother allegedly stabbed her 8-year-old son inside their apartment in Peekskill, leaving him with a non-life threatening injury, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a child in danger at a home on Main Street in Peekskill around 7:40 a.m. on Monday found Dayonna Hammonds, 33, inside holding a knife, Peekskill police said.
Hammonds’ 8-year-old son had a stab wound to his torso, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with an injury that wasn't considered to be life-threatening, police said.
Hammonds was arrested at the scene, but hadn’t yet been charged as of around noon on Monday. Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available.
Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the stabbing. An investigation is ongoing.