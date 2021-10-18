Mother Dies After Head-On Crash in Queens; 3 Others Hurt Including 3-Year-Old Son

A 22-year-old woman was killed and three others, including her 3-year-old son, were hurt following a head-on collision in Queens on Sunday.

The woman and the boy were in the passenger's seats as the father and driver appeared to have crossed the double yellow line at the bend in the road of Park Lane South near Mayfair Road in Kew Gardens, police said. Their vehicle then crashed into an ongoing car driven by a 44-year-old man around 11 p.m.

All of them were transported to the hospital but the young mother was the only person who suffered fatal injuries. The three survivors were in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Officers took the 21-year-old father into custody on suspicion of him driving under the influence but no charges have been filed.

No other information was immediately available and an investigation is ongoing.