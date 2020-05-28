More Than A Dozen Arrested During George Floyd Protest at Union Square

Nearly 100 protesters lined up face-to-face with NYPD officers in an at-times tense demonstration protesting police brutality in the wake of a man's death in Minneapolis at the hands of cops.

The Justice for George Floyd protests started Thursday evening, with crowds of people gathering in Manhattan's Union Square chanting different refrains against police violence, including "I can't breathe" — the words Floyd said while he was pinned to the ground for almost 10 minutes, the officer's knee on the back of his neck.

The phrase became a rallying cry after Eric Garner said it repeatedly while being taken down in a chokehold by NYPD officers on Staten Island in 2014. There were references to Garner and even Rodney King during the protest Thursday.

Around 4:15 p.m., a scuffle broke out involving some pushing and shoving between demonstrators and police, who are trying to keep the streets cleared for traffic and the crowd contained to inside the square. About 30 minutes later, another shoving match broke out. As tensions between protesters and police continued to rise, a third fight broke out after 5 p.m., more intense and aggressive than the previous two.

A total of 14 people had been arrested by the time the last brawl settled down, the NYPD said. According to police, one of the protesters was carrying a knife.

The demonstrations ended before 5:30 p.m., with police giving chase to some members of the crowd while attempting to keep Broadway clear.