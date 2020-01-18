Missing Toddler

Missing Toddler Taken From Bronx Home Suffers From Seizures: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for 14-month-old Kaylee Williams, taken from her Bronx home Saturday morning

NBC New York

Police in New York City are looking for a missing 14-month-old girl who suffers from seizures.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police in New York City are looking for a missing 14-month-old girl who suffers from seizures.

The NYPD said Kaylee Williams was removed from her home in the Bronx and may be in the custody of her father, Kenneth Williams.

He was last seen wearing a striped multi-colored coat with brown slacks.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Storm Team 4 4 hours ago

Flight Cancellations, Travel Delays as Snow Moves Through Tri-State

Essex County 4 hours ago

Officials Identify Mother, Son Killed in NJ House Fire

Police said the father was driving a dark blue Ford Econoline van with dark tints. The vehicle did not have license plates, a key piece of information needed to trigger an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Missing ToddlerNew York CityNYPDThe Bronx
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us