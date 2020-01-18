Missing Toddler Taken From Bronx Home Suffers From Seizures: NYPD

Police in New York City are looking for a missing 14-month-old girl who suffers from seizures.

The NYPD said Kaylee Williams was removed from her home in the Bronx and may be in the custody of her father, Kenneth Williams.

He was last seen wearing a striped multi-colored coat with brown slacks.

Police said the father was driving a dark blue Ford Econoline van with dark tints. The vehicle did not have license plates, a key piece of information needed to trigger an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.