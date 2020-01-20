Missing Toddler Taken From Bronx Home Has Been Recovered: NYPD

Police in New York City say a missing 14-month-old girl who suffers from seizures has been returned safely.

The NYPD said Kaylee Williams was removed from her home in the Bronx Saturday and might have been in the custody of her father, Kenneth Williams. Police said an unknown male returned the girl on Monday; neither that man, nor her father, are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Her mother, Aleeyah Montenez, said the father came to their apartment Saturday morning and, while her back was turned, snatched their daughter and ran off.

"He dropped off gifts to her, and he came and he just grabbed her and he ran with her and took her. He put her in his coat and ran in the car," Montenez said exclusively to NBC New York.

Police said the father had been driving a dark blue Ford Econoline van with dark tints. The vehicle did not have license plates, a key piece of information needed to trigger an Amber Alert.