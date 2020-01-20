Missing Toddler

Missing Toddler Taken From Bronx Home Has Been Recovered: NYPD

The NYPD was looking for 14-month-old Kaylee Williams, taken from her Bronx home Saturday morning

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police in New York City say a missing 14-month-old girl who suffers from seizures has been returned safely.

The NYPD said Kaylee Williams was removed from her home in the Bronx Saturday and might have been in the custody of her father, Kenneth Williams. Police said an unknown male returned the girl on Monday; neither that man, nor her father, are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Her mother, Aleeyah Montenez, said the father came to their apartment Saturday morning and, while her back was turned, snatched their daughter and ran off.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

fire 52 mins ago

Two Fires, Two Boroughs, Two Suspicious Dead Bodies Early Monday Morning

Crime and Courts 11 hours ago

73-Year-Old Man Blinded in Eye After Sucker-Punch in Brooklyn: NYPD

"He dropped off gifts to her, and he came and he just grabbed her and he ran with her and took her. He put her in his coat and ran in the car," Montenez said exclusively to NBC New York.

Police said the father had been driving a dark blue Ford Econoline van with dark tints. The vehicle did not have license plates, a key piece of information needed to trigger an Amber Alert.

This article tagged under:

Missing ToddlerNew York CityNYPDThe Bronx
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us