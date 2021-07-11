Missing NJ Mother Found Dead 800 Miles From Home; Baby's Father Charged With Kidnapping

Authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of 24-year-old Yasmine Uray, the mother of 2-year-old Sebastian Rios whose disappearance triggered a multistate AMBER Alert.

Uray's body was found Saturday in a wooded area near I-40 in Tennessee, nearly 800 miles from her Rahway home and close to where her son was safely located earlier in the day, the Union County Prosecutor's Office and Rahway Police Department announced Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The confirmation of Uray's death comes roughly 48 hours after she was reported missing, along with her son. Sebastian Rios and Yasmine Uray were reported missing Friday morning after the toddler did not show for daycare and his mother missed work.

Prosecutors confirmed 2-year-old Sebastian Rios was safely located Saturday morning in Monterey, Tennessee, where his father, Tyler Rios, was arrested by local authorities.

The 27-year-old Highland Park man has been charged with first-degree kidnapping for the abduction of his son, the New Jersey officials stated Sunday. Additional charges are also expected in connection with Uray's death.

"This is probably the hardest few days of our lives," Karen Uray said. "[Sebastian is] happy, he's playing right now. He's obviously confused, asking for mommy."

But while the circumstances leading up to Uray's death remain in the dark, her family believes her alleged abductor planned to hide out with family in Georgia. Karen Uray says her daughter suffered a violent past with Rios and he was currently on probation.

"I would like to say that it's something we never thought would happen but when you live with a child that's going through a domestic violence relationship for a long time, it is something you learn to know it's going to happen at some point. You always hope it isn't, you always pray that it isn't," Karen Uray said.

Rios was still in police custody in Tennessee on Sunday awaiting extradition to New Jersey. He's set to make a first court appearance and detention hearing before the Union County Superior Court.

Information for his attorney was not immediately known.