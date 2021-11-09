Rockland County

Missing Art Historian With Alzheimer's Found Dead in Rockland County Woods

caution tape
Getty Images

A leading art historian diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found dead by police in the woods of Nyack Beach State park on Monday after having gone missing on Nov. 3.

Neighbors, residents and police had been searching for Richard Kendall, 75, after he went missing from his home in Nyack, the Journal News reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Orangetown Captain James Brown said Kendall's body was found around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. He thanked everyone that had participated in the search. A statewide Silver Alert had been issued for him. Police said they were investigating the death but did not consider it suspicious.

Kendall was a specialist in the impressionist movement and an expert on French artist Edgar Degas, most famous for his paintings of ballet dancers. He published multiple books on the movement with Yale University Press, according to its website.

News

Somerset County 11 hours ago

NJ Mother Charged With Murder After 2 Children Appear to Have Suffocated: Sources

GOOD NEWS 8 hours ago

Crew Filming TV Show in Brooklyn Races to Save Teen Pinned Underneath SUV

He had served as curator-at-large at Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts, and had worked on exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as the Tate Gallery and the National Gallery in England, the newspaper reported.

Multiple other local, county and state agencies had participated in the search for Kendall.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountyNew Yorkmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us