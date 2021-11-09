Missing Art Historian With Alzheimer's Found Dead in Rockland County Woods

A leading art historian diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found dead by police in the woods of Nyack Beach State park on Monday after having gone missing on Nov. 3.

Neighbors, residents and police had been searching for Richard Kendall, 75, after he went missing from his home in Nyack, the Journal News reported.

Orangetown Captain James Brown said Kendall's body was found around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. He thanked everyone that had participated in the search. A statewide Silver Alert had been issued for him. Police said they were investigating the death but did not consider it suspicious.

Kendall was a specialist in the impressionist movement and an expert on French artist Edgar Degas, most famous for his paintings of ballet dancers. He published multiple books on the movement with Yale University Press, according to its website.

He had served as curator-at-large at Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts, and had worked on exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as the Tate Gallery and the National Gallery in England, the newspaper reported.

Multiple other local, county and state agencies had participated in the search for Kendall.