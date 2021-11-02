Meow! NYC GOP Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa Arrives to Vote With Cat in a Blanket

What to Know Republican mayoral candidate and known cat-lover Curtis Sliwa showed up to his Upper West Side polling location with an unexpected companion: a furry feline.

The candidate arrived with the cat wrapped in a red blanket matching his trademark red beret.

Sliwa, a radio host, is best known as the founder of the Guardian Angels. He still wears the anti-crime patrol's signature red beret at public events and while campaigning. However, he is also known for his love of animals, particularly cats.

According to a profile piece by the New York Times, Sliwa has shown the 16 cats living inside his 320-square-foot studio apartment during numerous media tours throughout his campaign.

Sliwa is running against Democrat Eric Adams, a Brooklyn police captain who went into politics.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, is seen as the prohibitive favorite in the race. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 in New York City. He spent 22 years in the police department before winning a seat in the state senate.

The next mayor inherits the big challenge of bringing the city back from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 34,500 New Yorkers and is still infecting hundreds every day.

The winner will replace Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is limited to two terms.