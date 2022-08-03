McDonald’s

Brooklyn Woman Now Accused in Cold French Fry-Charged Gunfight at McDonald's

The 23-year-old worker was said to be in critical condition after Monday's shooting

A second person, an 18-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with a shooting of a McDonald's worker in Brooklyn that a law enforcement source said apparently stemmed from, of all things, a fight over cold french fries.

Camellia Dunlap, of Nostrand Avenue, is accused of criminal weapon possession and possession of a loaded firearm in the Monday evening shooting outside the fast-food restaurant in Bedford-Stuyvesant, officials said Wednesday. Cops allege the gunman passed the firearm off to her after firing at the 23-year-old man who had been working at the McDonald's that night.

The alleged gunman, 20-year-old Michael Morgan, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons possession. His relationship to Dunlap wasn't immediately clear. It also wasn't clear if either had an attorney.

According to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case, Dunlap allegedly argued with the 23-year-old McDonald's worker about the temperature of her French fries. She supposedly thought they were too chilled.

The fight spilled out into the street and down the block, which is when police said the woman called over another man, potentially Morgan. Soon after, shots were fired, leading to a bloody scene on the sidewalk.

The worker was shot in the neck and he was last said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

McDonald's released a statement Tuesday condemning the violence.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is paramount to our organization, and violence has no place in or near our restaurants," McDonald's restaurant owner and operator Roy Iraci said. "We are praying for a swift recovery and the health of our crew member and will cooperate with authorities as their investigation moves forward."

An investigation is ongoing.

