Massive Fire Reported in Somerset County, NJ

A massive fire overtook at least one building in Somerset County, New Jersey.

The fire reportedly started Sunday night around 9 p.m. near Mountain Avenue and East Main Street in Bound Brook.

Videos posted to social media captured the blaze burning at least one multi-level building.

New Jersey State PBA tweeted, "Keep all the officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel in Bound Brook tonight in your thoughts and prayers."

New Jersey Transit suspended service between Bridgewater and Dunellen on the Raritan Valley Line. The agency is providing substitute bus service to impacted commuters.

There are no reports of any injuries.

