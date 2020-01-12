New Jersey

Massive Fire Reported in Somerset County, NJ

Videos posted to social media captured a massive blaze burning at least one building in Bound Brook, New Jersey

Marc Teschic

Images captured a towering inferno in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A massive fire overtook at least one building in Somerset County, New Jersey.

The fire reportedly started Sunday night around 9 p.m. near Mountain Avenue and East Main Street in Bound Brook.

Videos posted to social media captured the blaze burning at least one multi-level building.

New Jersey State PBA tweeted, "Keep all the officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel in Bound Brook tonight in your thoughts and prayers."

New Jersey Transit suspended service between Bridgewater and Dunellen on the Raritan Valley Line. The agency is providing substitute bus service to impacted commuters.

There are no reports of any injuries.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Vaping Ban 5 hours ago

Judge Blocks NY Ban on Flavored Vaping Products

fatal fire 7 hours ago

Beloved Soccer Coach Dies in Rockland County Fire

This story is developing, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New JerseySomerset CountyBound Brook
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us