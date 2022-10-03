Maryland Tourist Who Turned Down Drugs Slashed in Face Outside Times Square CVS

A tourist exploring New York's Times Square on Saturday was approached by a trio allegedly trying to sell drugs, but instead they slashed him in the face with a bottle and robbed him of $140, police said.

The Maryland man, visiting the Big Apple days after his 30th birthday, encountered the group outside of a CVS store on Broadway around 4:30 a.m., according to officials.

Police said two man and a woman tried to sell the man drugs and then propositioned him for sex. He refused both offers.

Then one of the perps hit the tourist over the head with a bottle, leaving him with a deep laceration across his right cheek, according to the NYPD. He was taken to one of the local hospitals where he required 16 stitches to close the wound.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.