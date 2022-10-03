Times Square

Maryland Tourist Who Turned Down Drugs Slashed in Face Outside Times Square CVS

The out-of-towner was slashed in the face and robbed of $140, police say

A general view of the Times Square in New York City, United States on September 16, 2022. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A tourist exploring New York's Times Square on Saturday was approached by a trio allegedly trying to sell drugs, but instead they slashed him in the face with a bottle and robbed him of $140, police said.

The Maryland man, visiting the Big Apple days after his 30th birthday, encountered the group outside of a CVS store on Broadway around 4:30 a.m., according to officials.

Police said two man and a woman tried to sell the man drugs and then propositioned him for sex. He refused both offers.

Then one of the perps hit the tourist over the head with a bottle, leaving him with a deep laceration across his right cheek, according to the NYPD. He was taken to one of the local hospitals where he required 16 stitches to close the wound.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Times Squarerobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us