Marijuana Dispensary Co-Owned By Ice-T May Soon Be Coming to NJ

Four adult-use cannabis dispensary applications have been approved in Jersey City, including one from actor and rapper Ice-T.

The proposed dispensary is called "Medicine Woman," and is co-owned by the "Law and Order: SVU" actor as well as Playboy playmate Charis Burrett.

Ice-T has a home in Edgewater, but told the board he wanted to put his dispensary in Jersey City because it would be better for business.

All four approved applications now have to be approved by the city planning board and the state before they can officially open up shop.

