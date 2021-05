A man's badly decomposed body was found floating in the East River off the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a partially submerged body pulled the deceased man out of the water near the Throgs Neck Bridge at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The man's identity has not been released.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.