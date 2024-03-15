The New York City Police Department is probing the death of a woman found in a duffle bag within her Manhattan apartment on Thursday.

According to police sources, officers were responding to a wellness check for Nadia Vitel, 52, after she had not been heard from since March 12.

Upon arrival at the apartment building on East 31st Street, the officers accompanied Vitel's son and the building's super up to the 19th floor where the grim discovery was made. Vitel's son had reportedly found her body in a closet near the unit's entrance.

Video surveillance retrieved from the building allegedly shows Vitel enter on March 10. Then, according to sources, a man and a woman can be seen entering the building and Vitel's apartment that same day.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The pair, believed to be in their 20s, was last seen exiting the building two days later.

An investigation of Vitel's apartment and the building she lived in turned up personal items in the building's garbage disposal area.

Authorities do not have information on any potential motive behind the woman's death. The city's medical examiner will determine her cause of death.