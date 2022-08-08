Manhattan

Manhattan Good Samaritan Shot Trying to Break Up Upper West Side Robbery

Cops say four suspects tried to steal cash and CBD oil from a story in the 2000 block of Broadway on the Upper West Side

A Good Samaritan trying to break up a robbery on the Upper West Side was shot early Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a store near the corner of Broadway and 71st Street. Police said the location had recently been robbed, and so a 29-year-old man was hanging out with the store employee, a friend of his.

Four suspects allegedly came in and tried to rob the place of cash and CBD oil. At that point, the 29-year-old friend of the employee tried to break up the robbery and was shot in the foot.

The suspects fled; no description was immediately available. The shooting victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The robbery victim was not injured.

