Doorman fights off robbers who put woman in headlock in Manhattan

The NYPD is looking for two bandits who put a woman in a headlock and dragged her to a nearby Manhattan building, where a doorman fought them off, authorities say.

The 24-year-old woman was near Madison Avenue and East 75th Street in the middle of the afternoon Sunday when the two strangers approached her, police say. They grabbed her head, and pulled her hair, forcing her to the ground while they snatched her phone. The robbers tried to take more from her, cops say, but she enlisted the doorman's help.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects running away (above).

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.