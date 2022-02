A disturbing video from a Harlem restaurant has police asking for help identifying a man seen violently punching a young child to the ground.

The incident occurred Saturday night inside the Red Star Chinese restaurant on West 147th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Police are searching for the young victim, who was hit to the ground, and the man who was seen with a stroller. Investigators said that both were gone by the time officers arrived.