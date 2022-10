A man shot multiple times and then run over by the alleged gunman died in the Bronx, police said.

The Saturday morning drive-by shooting left the 33-year-old man dead on Kelly Street in the Longwood section of the borough. Police said it happened around 8 a.m.

Officials didn't have much of a suspect description, but were looking for a gold or tan car that fled the area after the brutal killing.

The investigation is ongoing.