Man Shot, Gravely Injured After Pulling Gun on Cops During Dispute in Bronx: Sources

A man was shot and killed by NYPD officers after he pulled out a gun on them following a dispute along a Bronx street Friday evening, according to police and law enforcement sources.

Just after 7 p.m., narcotics officers saw a fight going on near the intersection of Hunts Point Avenue and Seneca Avenue in the Hunts Point neighborhood, police officials said. The officers went to approach those involved, which is when one of the men pulled out a gun.

The officers fired at the man, striking him, according to two senior NYPD officials. The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where two police sources said he was in grave condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.