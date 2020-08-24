Man in His 70s Struck and Killed by Dump Truck at NJ Park

Police say a man was killed by a "sanitation type vehicle" in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The incident occurred Monday morning just before 10 a.m. while the victim was preparing to off-load the truck's contents in Brett Park when it rolled back, police said.

Teaneck police said no foul play is suspected, and added that the early stages of their investigation reveal the incident to be a "tragic accident."

The driver was in his 70s, but his identity has not been released.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Department will be assisting the Teaneck Police Department in their investigation.